VKB registration

INDIGENOUS Fijians born and living overseas have been encouraged to register their names in the Vola ni Kawa Bula (VKB).

iTaukei Affairs board deputy CEO Apakuki Kurusiga said the ministry was working to register all iTaukei living abroad.

"Wherever we are in this world, once you are born into a tokatoka (family unit) or to an iTaukei man, you will be included in the VKB," he said.

"That is what we did when we went to Australia. We tried to get as many people as possible who were of iTaukei descent included in the VKB and that is what we will be doing for other countries."

At the village bylaw consultations held at Namoli Village, some women sought clarification on the registration of children born from single mothers.

Ministry of iTaukei Affairs deputy secretary Saimoni Waibuta said for single mothers, the case was only allowed if the father of the child was unknown. "For that child, he or she can be registered on the mother's side of the VKB," he said.

"The child may be entitled to land but for traditional titles that is another matter."