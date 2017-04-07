/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Cane farmers during a field day trip at Drasa in Lautoka yesterday. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

EMBRACE new farming methods and take up Government's $13.6 million cane planting grant.

This was the plea by Fiji Sugar Corporation CEO Graham Clark at the launch of the 2017 planting season yesterday.

Speaking to about 60 growers at a farm in Drasa, Lautoka, he said unless growers embraced new technology and planted more cane, the industry would continue to decline.

"We need to get to a point where we're replanting 20 per cent of our crop every year," he said. "Right now it's less than 10 per cent and it's not going to take us anywhere, we'll continue to decline if that happens."

Mr Clark said one of the biggest challenges facing farmers in Fiji was whether or not to mechanise.

"I firmly believe mechanisation is the way of the future. There are limitations, many are small farms divided into smaller blocks and that makes it difficult for mechanisation.

"We need to re-look combining or amalgamating farms, getting farmers to work with their neighbours to get larger plot sizes that we can use mechanisation for the benefit of the industry."

Mr Clark said FSC was working closely with Government to ensure the uptake of mechanical harvesters and planting equipment was accessible.

"We are working more closely with Government on acquiring equipment and more fertiliser and herbicide applicators to make our job more efficient and lower costs and get our yield up.

"The more cane we produce, the lower the unit cost of production will be."

The 2017 cane planting window runs from April to May.