/ Front page / News

TWO tropical disturbances which formed yesterday will bring heavy rain and possible flooding to parts of the country, says Fiji Meteorological Service director Ravind Kumar.

Mr Kumar said, while TD19F was weakening and remained to the far east of the country, TD20F was slow moving and lies in a "favourable environment" for further development. TD20F, he said, was expected to intensify as it gradually moved southwards towards the country.

"In anticipation of the active trough moving over the northern parts of the country in the weekend, a 'heavy rain alert' is now in force for Vanua Levu and Yasawa," he said.

"Expect cloudy conditions from tomorrow (today) with showers increasing to rain, becoming frequent and heavy at times as the trough moves over the northern parts of the group on Saturday.

"Rain is expected to gradually spread to other parts of the country as the active trough lays over and TD20F moves closer to the group in the weekend."

Mr Kumar said people should expect easterly winds to gradually turn north-westerly and become fresh to strong and gusty at times along with heavy rain and thunderstorms. "The active trough has a potential to produce rainfall exceeding 100mm in 24 hours in areas under heavy rain alert. Therefore, localised heavy rain may lead to flash flooding, initially over low lying areas."

He urged all communities to be prepared at all times and to take the necessary precautions when alerts, warnings and advisories were issued.