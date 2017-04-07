Fiji Time: 1:00 PM on Friday 7 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Heavy rain alert

Felix Chaudhary
Friday, April 07, 2017

TWO tropical disturbances which formed yesterday will bring heavy rain and possible flooding to parts of the country, says Fiji Meteorological Service director Ravind Kumar.

Mr Kumar said, while TD19F was weakening and remained to the far east of the country, TD20F was slow moving and lies in a "favourable environment" for further development. TD20F, he said, was expected to intensify as it gradually moved southwards towards the country.

"In anticipation of the active trough moving over the northern parts of the country in the weekend, a 'heavy rain alert' is now in force for Vanua Levu and Yasawa," he said.

"Expect cloudy conditions from tomorrow (today) with showers increasing to rain, becoming frequent and heavy at times as the trough moves over the northern parts of the group on Saturday.

"Rain is expected to gradually spread to other parts of the country as the active trough lays over and TD20F moves closer to the group in the weekend."

Mr Kumar said people should expect easterly winds to gradually turn north-westerly and become fresh to strong and gusty at times along with heavy rain and thunderstorms. "The active trough has a potential to produce rainfall exceeding 100mm in 24 hours in areas under heavy rain alert. Therefore, localised heavy rain may lead to flash flooding, initially over low lying areas."

He urged all communities to be prepared at all times and to take the necessary precautions when alerts, warnings and advisories were issued.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65020.6312
JPY 54.332051.3320
GBP 0.38730.3793
EUR 0.45490.4429
NZD 0.70170.6687
AUD 0.64580.6208
USD 0.48670.4697

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 7th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Mine death
  2. Quit, SODELPA tells Ashwin Raj
  3. Headman's pay ceased
  4. RFMF's challenges
  5. VKB registration
  6. Pacific cruise, mini-reunion for Fijian family
  7. Heavy rain alert
  8. PM meet envoys
  9. Delight as minister opens rural school library
  10. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. Village head Tuesday (04 Apr)
  2. Bittersweet journey Thursday (06 Apr)
  3. Rabuka: People need to progress Monday (03 Apr)
  4. Stop manipulating tourists, says Koya Wednesday (05 Apr)
  5. Kurusiga clears air Thursday (06 Apr)
  6. Biman hits back at PM Monday (03 Apr)
  7. SODELPA 14 pledge loyalty Tuesday (04 Apr)
  8. Baber: A role model in Hong Kong 7s Monday (03 Apr)
  9. New sugar mill 'not ruled out' Monday (03 Apr)
  10. Chaudhry refutes A-G's ranking of Fiji Monday (03 Apr)