Headman's pay ceased

A VILLAGE headman who had his pay stopped by Government, claims he is still in the dark about what transpired.

The headman of Somosomo Village on Taveuni, Semi Cagilaba, claimed the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs had not given him a letter or informed him about reasons for the decision.

But he suspects that it could have resulted from his approach as a member of the Valelevu landowning unit in pushing for the interest of his clan.

"Before the opening of the hydro in Somosomo, the clan wrote a letter to Government and I presented it to the Cakaudrove Provincial Council office and other government departments in Labasa to ask about our agreement in the lease," Mr Cagilaba claimed.

"In our agreement to give our land for the hydro and dam, we asked for a sea wall and river wall from Lamini Village to Morris Hedstrom supermarket.

"Eight days before the opening of the hydro, I approached Government again and asked them about our sea wall and river wall, but there was no response."

After the opening of the hydro last month, Mr Cagilaba claimed, he was informed about his pay expulsion.

"I was approaching Government not in my capacity as village headman but as a landowner and on behalf of my clan," he said.

"We are glad and happy that Government has brought development to Taveuni and we want it because it will benefit all.

"But we also want them to keep their side of the bargain in exchange for our land and this is not the first time my pay has been stopped."

Ministry of iTaukei Affairs permanent secretary Naipote Katonitabua confirmed the decision was made after reports of non-performance. He said the decision was made by the iTaukei Affairs Board.