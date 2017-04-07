Trust urges units to work together

/ Front page / News

REPORTS of some landowners conducting deals without the consent of other members have surfaced with the Fiji Pine Trust.

And the Trust has called on the indigenous units to work together to avoid disappointment.

Fiji Pine Trust manager extension Pita Rokobiau said when such things happened, the younger members get affected.

He urged the villagers of Galoa Island in Bua during a government talanoa session this week to work together for the good of all.

Mr Rokobiau said there had been cases in which a member or two of a certain landowning unit would agree to lease their land without informing other members.

He said this had stirred serious problems within landowning units and should be avoided.

He said it was imperative for everyone to work together always.

Mr Rokobiau's plea comes after the villagers' plan to start their sandalwood farm.

Village headman Watisoni Taukei said the sandalwood program would be their best choice of income after the ban on underwater breathing apparatus.

"It will be a long-term plan, but the fact that our children will benefit is satisfying because they will need it for tertiary education costs," he said.

"For us in the village now we will have to work with whatever we have to survive everyday."