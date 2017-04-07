Apparatus ban sees divers' income take a nosedive

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Villagers of Galoa in Bua who have experience the impact of of the ban of underwater breathing apparatus. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

THE substantive income of divers in Bua crashed after the ban on the use of underwater breathing apparatus.

Prior to the ban, a diver could earn $700 a week or about $3000 a month and the benefits of the high income are obvious on Galoa Island with big concrete houses for villagers.

With about 20 divers out at sea every week, Galoa Village headman Watisoni Taukei said one would return with $700 so the island earned about $14,000 per week, $56,000 per month and $672,000 annually. But after the ban, divers income experienced a slump of between $100 and $150 per week and divers have had to pay $800 per week to hire four boats for fishing activities along the Great Sea Reef.

Mr Taukei said the experience was like totally losing a permanent job.

At this week's meeting on the island with the Ministry of Fisheries permanent secretary, Samuela Lagataki, villagers pleaded with Government to open up other opportunities that could generate higher income.

Mr Taukei said the islanders depended solely on the qoliqoli for financial support because there was not enough land to farm.

"We have really felt the impact of the ban and a lot of parents in this village depend on their sons for financial support because most can't go out to dive or do fishing," he said. "We can't plant a lot of crops on the island because it's rocky and the soil is not so good for marketable crops. That is why we want Government to arrange markets to come to our village and buy our sea products that we collect from the Great Sea Reef."

Mr Taukei said the income earned was not enough to cater for their expenses, including their contribution towards the church, vanua and educational programs.

Senior fisheries officer Kulinio Naivalu said the ban of UBA was imperative to save marine resources for the future generation.

Mr Naivalu told villagers that other avenues were available to generate income and the fisheries team would support them.