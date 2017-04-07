Fiji Time: 1:00 PM on Friday 7 April

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Editor
Friday, April 07, 2017

AS Hindus around the country celebrated Ram Naumi or the birth of Lord Rama two days ago, there was also some fun associated with it.

Beachcomber heard that after prayers at their homes and temples, the Hindu devotees went to the seaside to disperse flowers collected during the nine days of prayers.

One particular group arrived at the seashore and devotees were doing their final prayers when another group arrived.

Some women who were in the group that just arrived started dancing and teasing those who were there before them.

Beachcomber heard that some women in the group that arrived at the seashore first did not hesitate and took up the challenge.

What was supposed to be final prayers to mark the birth of Rama turned into a dance competition at the seashore.

The competition was between women from the two groups while the men played the musical instruments and cheered them on.

Like they say, one should never underestimate the strength of a woman.

But the dancers finally got tired and said it was enough until they meet for another challenge next year.








