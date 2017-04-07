Fiji Time: 12:59 PM on Friday 7 April

RFMF's challenges

Litia Cava
Friday, April 07, 2017

THE lack of assets and budgetary allocation are some of the many challenges faced by the Republic of Fiji Military Forces in its fight against transnational crimes.

RFMF's Chief of Staff Land Force Command, Lieutenant Colonel Jofiliti Talemaibau highlighted this during his presentation yesterday to the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence on the United Nations Convention on Transnational Organised Crime.

Lt-Col Talemaibau said the RFMF Navy did not maintain continuous presence at sea because Fiji's econ­o­mic exclus­ive zone (EEZ) was vast. "There is lack of assets and platforms to assist us stay longer at sea," he said. "RFMF will rely on pla­n­ned maritime surveillance patrols offered by our defence partners such as New Zealand, Australia, France and the US."

He said there was no information sharing capability with other government agencies that were responsible for monitoring issues on transnational crimes and there was no database available for monitoring.

Lt-Col Talemaibau said the RFMF would work with Fisheries, Fiji Revenue and Customs Authority and Fiji Police Force through the memorandum of understanding (MOU) to share information.








