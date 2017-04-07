Fiji Time: 1:00 PM on Friday 7 April

PM meet envoys

Aqela Susu
Friday, April 07, 2017

THE failure of the Paris Agreement will plunge Fiji and other vulnerable nations into a nightmare scenario, says Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

Mr Bainimarama said this during his address to Heads of Missions meeting in Suva yesterday.

He said this was why Fiji must use the COP presidency to do what it could to persuade the world to step back from the abyss.

"Our fate now hangs in the balance. The fate of our people and our island life. The fate of our nation and that of our neighbours."

Mr Bainimarama will chair the COP23 in Bonn, Germany, later this year.








