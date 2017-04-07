Delight as minister opens rural school library

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Prathna Reddy (front) with other year 1 students and their teachers smile away after the opening of the new library at Tagitagi Sangam School in Tavua yesterday. Picture; BALJEET SINGH

EDUCATION Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy urged children of Tagitagi Sangam School in Tavua to study hard while at school and to ensure they have a brighter future.

He made the statement while officiating at the opening of the school library yesterday.

The ministry provided $10,000 for the library with the Then India Sanmarga Ikya (TISI) Sangam facilitating its construction.

Dr Reddy said libraries were a crucial part of any school because they contributed to a student's learning.

"Libraries play a very important role," he said.

"It's a place where students participate in open reading and have a prior knowledge of particular subjects.

"Education is not just about teaching maths as the sciences, it is also about holistically raising future responsible citizens of our country."

He said the library was a body of knowledge.

"This is where students get access to textbooks, story books and newspapers," Dr Reddy said.

"This is where they learn about the history of a country and all other aspects of life.

"So this is a good beginning for the school in the new school year."

Dr Reddy said the ministry would commit some funding in August to help with minor renovation works for the school.

Tagitagi Sangam School is managed and operated by the TISI Sangam and first opened its doors to students from a bure in 1921 and then operated on a proper basis in May 1950.