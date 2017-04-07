Mine death

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image An emotional Kaiea Teirei still trying to come to terms after the loss of her husband Tekiata Teirei at Vatukoula, Tavua . Picture: BALJEET SINGH

KAIEA Teirei sensed something was wrong when she answered a knock on the door just before midnight on Wednesday.

She looked at the man who stood at her doorstep and asked whether he was a bearer of good news.

When he said "bad", she burst into tears, fearing the worst. She was still trying to come to terms yesterday with the news that her husband of 32 years died while working the evening shift at the Vatukoula Gold Mines Ltd's Smith Shaft.

Tekiata Teirei, 51, who is also father to Ba soccer rep Remueru, was a supervisor at one of the shafts. He had worked for the company for 23 years. Mrs Teirei, a kindergarten teacher, said she last saw her husband when he left for work at about 4pm.

"I was watching TV and having a good laugh when I heard the knock on the door. No one comes around at that hour so I just sensed that something bad had happened," she said.

She then asked her daughter, Tibwebwe, to speak on her behalf.

"Nothing could have prepared her for the death of my dad," said the couple's 29-year-old daughter."They had a very loving relationship. I have never seen my dad lay a hand on my mother.

"He was always very quiet and used to do a lot of things for her - particularly the little things like fixing up her garden and the pot plants.

"He was hardly angry. That's what she will miss."

Mrs Teirei has already decided she would resign from her job and move to Suva to live with her daughter.

Tibwebwe said her dad was a kind man who was always willing to help others.

"He was a really nice person and we were grateful to have him as a father."

She said the family would await the post-mortem examination result before making funeral arrangements.

Police spokesperson West, Wame Bautolu confirmed a 51-year-old mine worker was found dead about 9pm on Wednesday.

VGML general manager Lingquan Kong said the incident occurred at the Smith Shaft.

"Until such time officials have completed their investigations and released their findings, we regret that we are not in a position to confirm the circumstances," he said.

"We have lost a valued and respected member of our team and we mourn with the family."

Similar sentiments were shared by director Mineral Resources, Dr Raijeli Taga.

"Yes, we have been informed of the accident and until all investigations by our team, the police and the company have been carried out, we cannot confirm the circumstances surrounding the accident," she said.

"The safety of mine workers is paramount to us as the regulating agency for mining operations, and we do ensure that all safety measures are enforced at the mine sites."

Mine Workers Union of Fiji general secretary Hansy Peters said while Mr Teirei's death was unfortunate it was something they could not comment on.

"VGML are not members of our union so we are not in a capacity to say anything, but I must emphasise that we have been raising issues with relevance to work conditions for 26 years and we note that there have been too many permanent injuries and deaths in the mines and we are sorry for the family's loss."

Mr Teirei is survived by his wife, three children and four grandchildren.