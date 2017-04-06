Fiji Time: 5:35 PM on Thursday 6 April

Disability focus for economic ministers

MONIKA SINGH
Thursday, April 06, 2017

Update: 5:32PM DISABILITY focal ministers at national level should have the support of the Forum Economic Ministers to mainstream the goals of the Pacific Framework for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities within national inclusive development policies.

This is one of the outcomes of the 2017 Forum Economic Ministers Meeting which ended at the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat today.

The FEMM also supported the promotion of livelihood opportunities through inclusive economic development approaches needed for persons with disabilities, as articulated by the framework.

Economic ministers also commended the region�s efforts to prepare the Pacific SDGs Roadmap for endorsement by Forum Leaders in September.









