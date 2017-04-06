Fiji Time: 5:35 PM on Thursday 6 April

Police remains frontline

LITIA CAVA
Thursday, April 06, 2017

Update: 5:30PM FOR any law and order issues in Fiji, the Fiji Police Force will always be the frontline agency to deal with law and order issues.

RFMF Chief of Staff of Land Force Command (LFC) Lieutenant-Colonel Jofiliti Talemaibau highlighted this during his presentation to the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence on the United Nations Convention on Transnational Organized Crime today.

However,Lieutenant-Colonel Jofiliti Talemaibau said the RFMF through the Fiji Navy is involved in the protection of Fiji�s Maritime Sovereignty, the protection of Fiji�s Maritime Boundary and they also assist in the protection and management of marine resources.









