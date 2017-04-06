Ridge to Reef get $15.4m

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:27PM THE Global Environment Facility and United Nations Development Program have given a grant of $F15.44 million for Fiji�s Ridge to Reef project.

The Assistant Minister for Local Government, Housing and Environment Lorna Eden while addressing participants at the opening of the Fiji Ridge to Reef Inception Workshop in Suva yesterday said the project will ensure that our environment is clear, safe and more resilient in the future.

�This project will lead to development and implementation of Protected Area management plans which will secure and enhance the protection of our people�s natural resources though necessary means, such as legal, long-term financing, building local community support, awareness, and income generating opportunities, while reducing pressure on their resources, and finding alternatives for potentially damaging or threatening activities,�she said.



