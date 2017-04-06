Fiji Time: 5:35 PM on Thursday 6 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Ridge to Reef get $15.4m

LITIA CAVA
Thursday, April 06, 2017

Update: 5:27PM THE Global Environment Facility and United Nations Development Program have given a grant of $F15.44 million for Fiji�s Ridge to Reef project.

The Assistant Minister for Local Government, Housing and Environment Lorna Eden while addressing participants at the opening of the Fiji Ridge to Reef Inception Workshop in Suva yesterday said the project will ensure that our environment is clear, safe and more resilient in the future.

�This project will lead to development and implementation of Protected Area management plans which will secure and enhance the protection of our people�s natural resources though necessary means, such as legal, long-term financing, building local community support, awareness, and income generating opportunities, while reducing pressure on their resources, and finding alternatives for potentially damaging or threatening activities,�she said.









Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65210.6331
JPY 54.345751.3457
GBP 0.38730.3793
EUR 0.45450.4425
NZD 0.70360.6706
AUD 0.64430.6193
USD 0.48730.4703

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 5th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Kurusiga clears air
  2. Bittersweet journey
  3. Committee questions $6.8m write-offs
  4. Osea to lead
  5. Bash claim
  6. $1.5m for campaign
  7. Grandmother tells of three-year wait for answers
  8. Prawn imports total $15m
  9. Writ for election
  10. 600 houses rebuilt

Top Stories this Week

  1. Lolohea further remanded Friday (31 Mar)
  2. CID officers search Times office Friday (31 Mar)
  3. Drowning victims laid to rest Friday (31 Mar)
  4. Farmer jailed for raping daughter Friday (31 Mar)
  5. Suva police stops brawl Friday (31 Mar)
  6. Village head Tuesday (04 Apr)
  7. SJSS MARIST break records Friday (31 Mar)
  8. Nurses 'can rejoin' Friday (31 Mar)
  9. Family of five hit with string of tragedies Friday (31 Mar)
  10. Rabuka: People need to progress Monday (03 Apr)