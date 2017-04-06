Spirit of Water Safety

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:26PM FIJIANS need to learn how to swim and to understand water safety to help reduce the increase in the number of incidents of drowning.

Australian High Commission Third Secretary Mark Tamsitt launched the Lest Swim Suva School pilot at the Suva Olympic Pool yesterday.

Tamsitt told the students present at the launch the importance of knowing how to swim.

"Swimming is a skill for life."

"Equipped with this training, as you start instructing kids and adults in water safety and swimming technique, you are actually saving lives."

"Working, playing and exercising around the water is an everyday part of life for both Australians and Fijians."

�Yet every year, too many people lose their lives in waterways.

�But of course, learning to swim isn�t just about safety and preventing drowning it�s a fun sport and a great way of keeping fit,� Mark said