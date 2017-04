/ Front page / News

Update: 5:24PM BSP Life today declared the allocation of bonuses to their 34,000 life insurance policy holders.

Managing director Malakai Naiyaga said they were pleased to announce the 2016 bonus allocation to their customers which had already been allocated to their accounts.

The provisions of these bonuses were because of the growth and strong performance of BSP Life�s investment portfolio which was more than $580 million at the end of February this year.