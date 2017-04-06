International Sports Day

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:22PM DELAINAMASI Government School celebrated International Day of Sport for Development and Peace with National Rugby League Ambassador Petero Civoniceva yesterday.

Civoniceva said the visit was basically to show their support to the school that has the passion for rugby league.

�My main message was the importance of Education which is a number one priority.

�The role that Sport play in a young healthy life and the vent was just to encourage students to be present at school every day to give them an opportunity for education and to work hard it�s the same message that we take to the schools in Australia.

�Rugby league is a great sport and we focus on keeping a good healthy life so that was the main focus and message for our visit at the school yesterday,� Civoniceva said.



