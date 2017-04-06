Torch boost morale at Nabua

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:13PM THE 19 athletes that will carry the hopes of Nabua Secondary School to the Fiji Finals were boosted with confidence when the Coca Cola Games torch arrived to their school today.

Team manager Moape Waqamailau said the torch meant a lot to the school especially spending the night to brighten the school yard and gives hope to the athletes.

�The students are excited, especially the athletes with their preparation towards the Coca Cola Games, and the torch have boosted the athlete�s spirit for the games,� he said.

The torch will spend the night at Nabua Secondary School before continuing its journey tomorrow.

The Torch relay co-ordinator Onisimo Rokotuinasau said everything has been going well except for a few glitches during the 17 days travel.

�It has been an exciting three weeks, but we did have a little problem with some schools regarding their zone and exams timetable clashing with the arrival of the torch,� he said.

The torch will head to Beqa Island next week to visit Beqa Yanuca Secondary School.