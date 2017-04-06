Fiji Time: 5:34 PM on Thursday 6 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Torch boost morale at Nabua

ERONI TUINUKU
Thursday, April 06, 2017

Update: 5:13PM THE 19 athletes that will carry the hopes of Nabua Secondary School to the Fiji Finals were boosted with confidence when the Coca Cola Games torch arrived to their school today.

Team manager Moape Waqamailau said the torch meant a lot to the school especially spending the night to brighten the school yard and gives hope to the athletes.

�The students are excited, especially the athletes with their preparation towards the Coca Cola Games, and the torch have boosted the athlete�s spirit for the games,� he said.

The torch will spend the night at Nabua Secondary School before continuing its journey tomorrow.

The Torch relay co-ordinator Onisimo Rokotuinasau said everything has been going well except for a few glitches during the 17 days travel.

�It has been an exciting three weeks, but we did have a little problem with some schools regarding their zone and exams timetable clashing with the arrival of the torch,� he said.

The torch will head to Beqa Island next week to visit Beqa Yanuca Secondary School.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65210.6331
JPY 54.345751.3457
GBP 0.38730.3793
EUR 0.45450.4425
NZD 0.70360.6706
AUD 0.64430.6193
USD 0.48730.4703

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 5th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Kurusiga clears air
  2. Bittersweet journey
  3. Committee questions $6.8m write-offs
  4. Osea to lead
  5. Bash claim
  6. $1.5m for campaign
  7. Grandmother tells of three-year wait for answers
  8. Prawn imports total $15m
  9. Writ for election
  10. 600 houses rebuilt

Top Stories this Week

  1. Lolohea further remanded Friday (31 Mar)
  2. CID officers search Times office Friday (31 Mar)
  3. Drowning victims laid to rest Friday (31 Mar)
  4. Farmer jailed for raping daughter Friday (31 Mar)
  5. Suva police stops brawl Friday (31 Mar)
  6. Village head Tuesday (04 Apr)
  7. SJSS MARIST break records Friday (31 Mar)
  8. Nurses 'can rejoin' Friday (31 Mar)
  9. Family of five hit with string of tragedies Friday (31 Mar)
  10. Rabuka: People need to progress Monday (03 Apr)