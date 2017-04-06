Tropical depression close by

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:09PM TROPICAL disturbance 19F is located to the far east of Fiji and the Fiji Meteorological Service says an associated active trough of low pressure is expected to start affecting the northern and eastern parts of the country from Friday.

Weather director Ravind Kumar said heavy showers were expected and people should prepare the system as it moves closer.

"The active trough has a potential to produce rainfall exceeding 100mm in 24 hours in some parts of the country," he said.

"Therefore, localised heavy rain may lead to flash flooding, initially over low-lying areas."



