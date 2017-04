/ Front page / News

Update: 5:08PM A TAIWANESE ship captain appeared for the first time at the Suva Magistrates Court this afternoon for failing to declare foreign currency.

Huang Fu Chou appeared before Magistrate Makereta Mua.

Mr Chou, 67, was alleged to have failed to declare foreign currency of more than USD$10,000 which was kept inside the Taiwanese fishing vessel, Toyu #2.

He has been remanded in custody. He will reappear in court tomorrow.