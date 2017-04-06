Fiji Time: 5:34 PM on Thursday 6 April

Bring it out into the open

LICE MOVONO
Thursday, April 06, 2017

Update: 5:06PM DEPRESSION must be brought into the indigenous social structure and become an agenda item at Tikina and Yasana wide discussion in order to make mental health a priority.

Opposition Leader Ro Teimumu Keimumu in a statement commemorating World Health Day today said it was important that depression be brought out into the light.

Speaking also as the head of the Burebasaga Confederacy and paramount chief of Rewa, Ro Teimumu said it was a long existing disorder that she wanted to bring into national discussions.

"Beginning with everyone in our homes, all of us need to bring this subject into the light and recognise how it can cripple our lives and the lives of our loved ones," she said.

"In our classrooms, Sunday school at all levels, religious groups and organisations, community groups, into the markets, on board buses, especially NGOs and CBOs, let us bring this subject into the open."

The opposition MP said the World Health Organisation had estimated in 2015 that 30, 500 people in Fiji were suffering from depression and estimated a global increase of 18%.

"If we use the UNCHA 2016 estimate of Fiji�s population at some 867,000, we can infer that approximately 4% of our population suffers from DEPRESSION, making the theme of World Health Day this year, really important," she said.









