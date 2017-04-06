Fiji Time: 5:34 PM on Thursday 6 April

Oceania qualifiers dates released

PRAVIN NARAIN
Thursday, April 06, 2017

Update: 4:55PM THE Fiji Football Association has released the venue and the date of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Oceania Stage three qualifiers against New Caledonia.

Fiji will host the first leg on June 7 at Churchill Park in Lautoka while the second match will be played at Numa Daly Stadium in Noumea on June 11. 

The match serves as a formality match for both the teams as both have been out of the World Cup contention. 

Fiji lost to New Zealand 2-0 against New Zealand on a home and away series.

The match will kick off at 7pm. 








