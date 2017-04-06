Fiji Time: 5:35 PM on Thursday 6 April

Youth videos against NCDs

LICE MOVONO
Thursday, April 06, 2017

Update: 4:53PM AS PACIFIC countries battle escalating lifestyle diseases, two development organisations is resorting to youth and media to contribute to efforts to address the problem.

The competition is based on research which shows that people develop one these diseases in their thirties and forties so prevention must start at an earlier age. 

The Pacific Community (SPC) and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Pacific Office have designed a programme which calls on youths to develop and submit proposals for video projects aimed at raising awareness on non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and its risk factors.  

In a call for action statement released today, the SPC said young people between 15 to 25 years old from Fiji, French Polynesia, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Tonga, Vanuatu and Wallis and Futuna are eligible to enter the competition which is funded by the two competition organisers and the Pacific Fund. 

The five winning entries will work with a professional production company and get training to produce a broadcast quality video.

�As the leading cause of preventable death and disability in the region, NCDs, principally diabetes, cardiovascular and respiratory diseases as well as cancers, constitute a crisis of epidemic proportion with major implications for the future development of Pacific countries and territories,� the SPC said. 

�Unfortunately prevention projects addressing NCDs are rarely appealing to the adolescent population. Few are innovative, fewer engage or utilize visual arts and social media and even fewer are developed by youth themselves which reinforces the misperception that NCDs are only diseases of the old age and do not concern young people,� said UNDP Pacific Office in Fiji Policy Specialist for HIV, Health and Development, Ferdinand Strobel.








