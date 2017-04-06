Get women in

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:42PM WOMEN must get help to become a part of the decision making process.

FemLink Pacific representatives who made recommendations at a National Development Plan consultation today called for concerted effort to help women get to decision making positions.

Speaking to Ministry of Economy officials, FemLink�s Losana Derenalagi it was important to include womens voices.

"We need women in decision making processes - help them get there," Derenalagi said.

"Women�s participation in decision making process is important to realise the sustainability of development."

She added women were part of the micro community in all spheres of life from children�s welfare, the healthy environment, food security yet at national level there is a disconnect.

"In order to have this bigger picture fulfilled or do its work best, it�s the small picture that has to be taken care of," she said.

She presented to the officials alogn with Fane Boseiwaqa and Adi Vasulevu and Sulueti Waqa from the north brand of FemLink.

"Women who are managing the farms (are) not only managing the farms but they manage the family, the community, and also the farms that they work in," Boseiwaqa said.

"What they need, is that promote strategies to increase the participation of women in decision making at all levels� that at least we push at least 30% of women to be represented when they are planning, when they are managing the farms - they should be included to be involved in managing these areas of agriculture."