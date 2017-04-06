Fiji Time: 5:35 PM on Thursday 6 April

Former CID boss in court

AQELA SUSU
Thursday, April 06, 2017

Update: 4:33PM A FORMER Director of the Police Criminal Investigations Department (CID) was produced at the Suva Magistrates Court this afternoon for corruption related offences.

Luke Rawalai appeared before Magistrate Makereta Mua moments ago.

He is charged with three counts of abuse of office and one count of receiving a bribe.

The offences took place between January 2012 and March 2014.

It is alleged that during the said periods the accused in abuse of his authority did an arbitrary act for the purpose of gain.

It is also alleged that without lawful authority or reasonable excuse, the accused received a benefit of F$2,400 for himself with the intention that his duties as a public official will be influenced.

He has been released on bail and would reappear in court on April 22.








