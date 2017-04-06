Top para player calls for more in tennis

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:28PM FIJI number one male Para table tennis player and also regional para table tennis development officer Iakoba Taberanibou urged all disabled individuals in a wheel chair in trying out the game of table tennis.

"Table tennis is an inclusive sport, never mind how old a person was, everybody can play table tennis because table tennis is for all," Taberanibou said.

"So please all my paras sitting in a wheelchair back at home please come out of your comfort zone and try out this sport because it can also enable you to socialise with your other families and members of the community."

He will also be featuring for Fiji in the upcoming International Table Tennis Federation Oceania Para Championships that would be held from April 13 to April 15.