Women speak on bylaws

LICE MOVONO
Thursday, April 06, 2017

Update: 4:25PM A PUBLIC panel discussion to help people understand the implications of the proposed village by laws will take place in Suva at 5.30pm today.

The discussion, which includes presentations from a group of women who represent individual views, expert opinion and experience in community work has a youth focus.

The Fiji Womens Rights Movement, which is organising the event which will take place at De Vos on is aimed at engaging young people, particularly young women to share their views on what the by-laws will mean for them.

The panellists are Elizabeth Raki, who wants to share her views on discrimination in the context of the village by-laws and Ana Weta, who will discuss how young women have been excluded from the village by-laws consultation process.

Other pannelists include a Jay Nasilasila,  the president at the Northern Youth with Disabilities and Supporters Association who is also the head of two other youth and sexual rights organisations.

Adi Finau Tabukaucoro, a former politician and current interim President of the Soqosoqo Vakamarama I-Taukei and Alanieta Velulu, the Human Rights Training officer of FWRM complete the panel.

"This public panel will engage speakers on the implications of the proposed village by-laws on young people, particularly young women," an FWRM statement said.

"FWRM aims to highlight how the proposed by-laws are contravening the Constitution of Fiji and the Human Rights Conventions that has been ratified by Fiji, particularly the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) ratified in 1995."

The organisation intends to make a submission to the village by-laws committee which articulates the concerns of young women. 

FWRM says its critical to highlight the realities of diverse women living in the communities which will be affected by this by-law. 

"FWRM hopes that the committee and state will take into consideration the voices of young women leaders and their commitment to upholding the human rights of women and girls in Fiji. FWRM further believes the panel discussion will create more visibility and discussions on the proposed village by-laws."








