Bylaws completion next month

Update: 4:13PM THE Ministry of iTaukei Affairs hopes to complete village bylaw consultations by the end of the month.

Deputy Secretary Saimoni Waibuta said they have already visited 12 provinces, and will wrap up the consultations after meeting with the people of Ra and Naitasiri.

He said the the provinces have been receptive of the bylaws but slight amendments on a number of provisions have to be made before the document was tabled before the iTaukei Affairs Board for approval.

Upon approval the bylaws will be submitted to Cabinet.