Let patients choose

Update: 4:12PM PATIENTS must have the freedom to choose where to get their health services from.

This was the sentiment of the Opposition office which it expressed in a statement by Shadow Minister for Health, Anare Vadei which was sent to all media today.

Mr Vadei was responding to a story in this newspaper highlighting the plight of people from Magodro, Ba who were denied attention at the Bukuya Health Centre and directed to get assistance at the Keiyasi Health Centre in Navosa instead.

Quoting Chapter 1, section 38 of the 2013 Constitution, Mr Vadei said the Health Zoning Policy was denying people their right to health.

�Nasivikoso and Nadevo villages are right in the interior in the district of Magodro in Ba and is much easier and more convenient for them to travel to the Bukuya Health Centre but because they are zoned to receive health services from Keiyasi, those who were ill were told to return home and the doctor refused to attend to these patients simply because of this Health Zoning Policy,� the opposition MP said.

�Where is the freedom of choice for the patients and where is their right to Health as clearly stated in the 2013 constitution? The Minister for Health should understand the difficulties that villages in the highlands and very remote areas are facing when they do not have proper roads and they have to walk long distances crossing rivers and streams to reach the Health Centre but are denied the service because of that Zoning policy.�



