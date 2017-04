/ Front page / News

Update: 4:01PM A 26-year-old man convicted of three counts of money laundering has been sentenced to nine years imprisonment by the Suva Magistrates Court this morning.

Manjeet Singh appeared before Magistrate Shageeth Somaratne.

He had unlawfully accessed three people's bank accounts through internet banking.

These offences took place between December 5, 2013 and December 16, 2013.

Singh will be eligible for parole after serving 7 years