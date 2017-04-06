Table tennis partner with school

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:00PM MEMBERS of the Fiji Table Tennis Association (FTTA) and students from Nausori Special School celebrated the World Table Tennis Fun Day and the International Day for Peace and Development Day at the Damodar City carpark in Laucala Bay, Suva yesterday.

FTTA president Anthony Ho said their theme for the day was all about �Inclusion� and it was all about having fun and showing everybody how simple table tennis could be played.

"Inclusion which means we have kids with dis-abilities from special schools and we have some of our national para-athletes who are currently preparing for a major tournament next week," Ho said.

Then he added that anybody could play the sport and it was an easy game that�s suitable for all ages.