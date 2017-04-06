Fiji Time: 5:35 PM on Thursday 6 April

Rugby league for primary schools

PRAVIN NARAIN
Thursday, April 06, 2017

Update: 3:59PM THE Fiji National Rugby League will have their inaugural primary school tournament which will take place at the Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

The tournament will be part of the Fiji National Rugby League Secondary School competition finals which takes place at the same venue and day.

The primary school competition is being organised in conjunction with FNRL and National Rugby League where the schools from Sigatoka, Suva, Ra and Nasinu will be competing for the trophies in the under-10, under-12 and under-14 grades. 

The matches will start at 10am.








