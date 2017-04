/ Front page / News

Update: 3:55PM AN EARTHQUAKE measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale occurred off of Vanuatu earlier today but posed no threat to Fiji.

The quake took place at a depth of 255 kilometres and a location which is 61 km North East from Lenakel, Vanuatu or 952 km West South West from Suva.

According to the government�s seismology unit, the moderate size earthquake did not trigger a tsunami threat to Fiji either.