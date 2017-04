/ Front page / News

Update: 3:51PM An employee of Vatukoula Gold Mines died last night at one of its underground shafts.

This was confirmed by company general manager Lingquan Kong."Until such time as officials have completed their investigations and released their findings, we regret that we are not in a position to confirm the circumstances," he said in a brief statement.

"We have lost a valued and respected member of our team and mourn with the family."