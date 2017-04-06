Fiji Time: 5:36 PM on Thursday 6 April

Nurses the 'backbone of the health sector'

Vishaal Kumar
Thursday, April 06, 2017

THE Australian Government has continued to show support to Fiji in the health sector.

This was shared by Australian High Commission counsellor for development and co-operation in Fiji and Tuvalu, Christina Munzer who said nurses in Fiji played an important role in providing services to the general public.

"They are referred to as the backbone of a health sector. They are men and women who share the responsibility for the treatment, safety and recovery of acutely or chronically ill," Ms Munzer said.

"Australia has a long and proud history of support for the nursing cadre in Fiji. This support spans over a decade and has resulted in new ground being in areas like emergency obstetric care, child health and immunization, and management of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and complications."








