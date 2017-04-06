Fiji Time: 5:36 PM on Thursday 6 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Firm wins roadworks award for Kadavu

Luisa Qiolevu
Thursday, April 06, 2017

KADAVU villagers will be provided with a number of social and economic benefits after Prem's Civil Engineering received a $5 million award to construct the Yawe District and Nabukelevu-i-Ra roads on the island.

The contract was awarded by the Fiji Roads Authority as part of the development of rural roads projects.

Fiji Roads Authority CEO John Hutchinson said the contract had been awarded to Prem's Civil Engineering with works already in progress.

"The new 4.9km Yawe District Road and the 9.7km Nabukelevu-i-Ra Road will provide a number of social and economic benefits to more than 3000 people living in and around the community," he said.

Mr Hutchinson said the transportation of goods and services would be much faster and cheaper once the roads were constructed.

"We expect that both these new roads will significantly impact the lives of the communities by providing better transportation, improved access to health, education and better livelihood opportunities," he said.

"The construction works will be delivered by a local company which would also help support jobs in the country and contribute to Fiji's economy."

Mr Hutchinson said FRA would ensure that all works carried out on site would be done with minimum impact on the environment and residents.

"The project is scheduled to be completed in September," he said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65210.6331
JPY 54.345751.3457
GBP 0.38730.3793
EUR 0.45450.4425
NZD 0.70360.6706
AUD 0.64430.6193
USD 0.48730.4703

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 5th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Kurusiga clears air
  2. Bittersweet journey
  3. Committee questions $6.8m write-offs
  4. Osea to lead
  5. Bash claim
  6. $1.5m for campaign
  7. Grandmother tells of three-year wait for answers
  8. Prawn imports total $15m
  9. Writ for election
  10. 600 houses rebuilt

Top Stories this Week

  1. Lolohea further remanded Friday (31 Mar)
  2. CID officers search Times office Friday (31 Mar)
  3. Drowning victims laid to rest Friday (31 Mar)
  4. Farmer jailed for raping daughter Friday (31 Mar)
  5. Suva police stops brawl Friday (31 Mar)
  6. Village head Tuesday (04 Apr)
  7. SJSS MARIST break records Friday (31 Mar)
  8. Nurses 'can rejoin' Friday (31 Mar)
  9. Family of five hit with string of tragedies Friday (31 Mar)
  10. Rabuka: People need to progress Monday (03 Apr)