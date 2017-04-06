Firm wins roadworks award for Kadavu

/ Front page / News

KADAVU villagers will be provided with a number of social and economic benefits after Prem's Civil Engineering received a $5 million award to construct the Yawe District and Nabukelevu-i-Ra roads on the island.

The contract was awarded by the Fiji Roads Authority as part of the development of rural roads projects.

Fiji Roads Authority CEO John Hutchinson said the contract had been awarded to Prem's Civil Engineering with works already in progress.

"The new 4.9km Yawe District Road and the 9.7km Nabukelevu-i-Ra Road will provide a number of social and economic benefits to more than 3000 people living in and around the community," he said.

Mr Hutchinson said the transportation of goods and services would be much faster and cheaper once the roads were constructed.

"We expect that both these new roads will significantly impact the lives of the communities by providing better transportation, improved access to health, education and better livelihood opportunities," he said.

"The construction works will be delivered by a local company which would also help support jobs in the country and contribute to Fiji's economy."

Mr Hutchinson said FRA would ensure that all works carried out on site would be done with minimum impact on the environment and residents.

"The project is scheduled to be completed in September," he said.