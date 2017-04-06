Fiji Time: 5:36 PM on Thursday 6 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

'Restrictions' not easy to uphold

Serafina Silaitoga
Thursday, April 06, 2017

VILLAGE leaders vying for the protection of their environment have struggled to deal with non-indigenous communities.

At the Macuata Provincial Council Yaubula workshop held in Labasa yesterday, village leaders shared their experiences.

Labasa district rep Isoa Baleirotuma said he had struggled with some communities in trying to make them observe restrictions put in place by village leaders.

"We respect these communities that live by our district boundary, but it's not easy getting them to observe and uphold some restrictions we put in place," he said.

"For example, a certain community didn't respect the ban of a fish species in our qoliqoli and caught it and sold it in the market. The fish they caught were undersized and they sold it for a very cheap price. It's not easy dealing with such communities that don't have traditional protocols."

Mr Baleirotuma asked that the provincial council, as the arm of the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs look into this matter.

He added that this challenge was not a new issue.

"We have faced this mountain for a long time and even the chiefly leaders in this district have experienced it too," Mr Baleirotuma said.

"It will be good to address this issue if we want to protect our environment."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65210.6331
JPY 54.345751.3457
GBP 0.38730.3793
EUR 0.45450.4425
NZD 0.70360.6706
AUD 0.64430.6193
USD 0.48730.4703

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 5th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Kurusiga clears air
  2. Bittersweet journey
  3. Committee questions $6.8m write-offs
  4. Osea to lead
  5. Bash claim
  6. $1.5m for campaign
  7. Grandmother tells of three-year wait for answers
  8. Prawn imports total $15m
  9. Writ for election
  10. 600 houses rebuilt

Top Stories this Week

  1. Lolohea further remanded Friday (31 Mar)
  2. CID officers search Times office Friday (31 Mar)
  3. Drowning victims laid to rest Friday (31 Mar)
  4. Farmer jailed for raping daughter Friday (31 Mar)
  5. Suva police stops brawl Friday (31 Mar)
  6. Village head Tuesday (04 Apr)
  7. SJSS MARIST break records Friday (31 Mar)
  8. Nurses 'can rejoin' Friday (31 Mar)
  9. Family of five hit with string of tragedies Friday (31 Mar)
  10. Rabuka: People need to progress Monday (03 Apr)