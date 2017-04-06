Chand's first book

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Dr Zakia Ali-Chand (third from left) with her new book, "Achieving Proficiency in a Second Language". (L-R) Bhagwanji Bhindi, Professor Nigel Healey, Pro Vice Chancellor Research Nii-K-Plang, and Dr Eci Nabalarua. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

ERROR analysis has been a lifelong interest for Dr Zakia Ali Chand who launched her first publication — Achieving proficiency as a second language — a research based on Fiji.

Dr Chand completed her Doctor of Philosophy last year and the book is a part of the research project for her doctorate.

"I have been a teacher of English for the past 30 years, both in secondary and tertiary institutes. That has been my motivation because I have been teaching English and knowing how students write, especially the written English not the spoken. I'm looking at written English," Dr Chand said.

"That was my motivation and encouragement to do research so when I got the scholarship from USP to do PhD, this is the area I wanted to do research in, and because that's the area we are most familiar with and find it the easiest thing to do."

Dr Chand said adapting to the technology was one of the obstacles during her research for the book.

"The struggle may have been on the analysis of the data especially learning how to use the software called SPSS for which I had to attend workshops, but that's part of high research, higher learning.

"At all universities we teach in we don't have a lot of books, so we have to go online and do electronic researches, but that really isn't so much of a struggle because today in the 21st century we are all digitalised.

"This is a PhD research and I had graduate assistantship from the USP. So the whole thing was funded by the university because that was my PhD scholarship."

Dr Chand mentioned the sacrifices she had made to complete the research work for the book.

"I had to go on leave without pay for three years so that was a sacrifice, but I lived on the allowances paid by the Fiji National University, and the University of the South Pacific. So I just got allowances which were half the pay."

This is Dr Chand's first publications as a whole and she is quite content with the outcome.