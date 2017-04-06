Fiji Time: 5:36 PM on Thursday 6 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Chand's first book

Faria Begum
Thursday, April 06, 2017

ERROR analysis has been a lifelong interest for Dr Zakia Ali Chand who launched her first publication — Achieving proficiency as a second language — a research based on Fiji.

Dr Chand completed her Doctor of Philosophy last year and the book is a part of the research project for her doctorate.

"I have been a teacher of English for the past 30 years, both in secondary and tertiary institutes. That has been my motivation because I have been teaching English and knowing how students write, especially the written English not the spoken. I'm looking at written English," Dr Chand said.

"That was my motivation and encouragement to do research so when I got the scholarship from USP to do PhD, this is the area I wanted to do research in, and because that's the area we are most familiar with and find it the easiest thing to do."

Dr Chand said adapting to the technology was one of the obstacles during her research for the book.

"The struggle may have been on the analysis of the data especially learning how to use the software called SPSS for which I had to attend workshops, but that's part of high research, higher learning.

"At all universities we teach in we don't have a lot of books, so we have to go online and do electronic researches, but that really isn't so much of a struggle because today in the 21st century we are all digitalised.

"This is a PhD research and I had graduate assistantship from the USP. So the whole thing was funded by the university because that was my PhD scholarship."

Dr Chand mentioned the sacrifices she had made to complete the research work for the book.

"I had to go on leave without pay for three years so that was a sacrifice, but I lived on the allowances paid by the Fiji National University, and the University of the South Pacific. So I just got allowances which were half the pay."

This is Dr Chand's first publications as a whole and she is quite content with the outcome.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65210.6331
JPY 54.345751.3457
GBP 0.38730.3793
EUR 0.45450.4425
NZD 0.70360.6706
AUD 0.64430.6193
USD 0.48730.4703

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 5th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Kurusiga clears air
  2. Bittersweet journey
  3. Committee questions $6.8m write-offs
  4. Osea to lead
  5. Bash claim
  6. $1.5m for campaign
  7. Grandmother tells of three-year wait for answers
  8. Prawn imports total $15m
  9. Writ for election
  10. 600 houses rebuilt

Top Stories this Week

  1. Lolohea further remanded Friday (31 Mar)
  2. CID officers search Times office Friday (31 Mar)
  3. Drowning victims laid to rest Friday (31 Mar)
  4. Farmer jailed for raping daughter Friday (31 Mar)
  5. Suva police stops brawl Friday (31 Mar)
  6. Village head Tuesday (04 Apr)
  7. SJSS MARIST break records Friday (31 Mar)
  8. Nurses 'can rejoin' Friday (31 Mar)
  9. Family of five hit with string of tragedies Friday (31 Mar)
  10. Rabuka: People need to progress Monday (03 Apr)