Equal access to education for all children

Alisi Vucago
Thursday, April 06, 2017

THE Government is determined to provide the best education for all children by paving easy accessibility for wheelchairs into schools.

Minister for Education, Heritage and Arts, Dr Mahendra Reddy said there were going to be certain designated schools where children with special needs were provided additional support where wheelchairs could enter into classrooms.

"These designated schools will also have a sign language teacher assigned to these schools and at least one teacher training to handle children with disabilities," he said.

"The reason why we will have these in schools is because not every child can come to a special school in the urban area, so in this regard we are now getting more and more schools to accommodate children with disabilities."

Dr Reddy said he was quite pleased with the response so far but it would take more time to get more schools to accommodate children with special needs.








