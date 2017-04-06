Hindus mark birth of Lord Rama

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Ratnesh Chand performs the arti before an image of the Lord Rama at the Ram Naumi celebrations in Labasa yesterday. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

ABOUT 100 Hindus flocked into the Ram Temple in Nasea, Labasa, yesterday to mark the end of the eight-day Ram Naumi celebrations.

Dressed in bright colours to celebrate the birth of Lord Rama, the faithful took turns seeking blessings at a decorated altar inside the temple.

Worshippers then partook in the prashad or blessed refreshment that was offered at the temple.

Speaking during the celebration yesterday, Mahendra Prasad said the celebration was one of the main annual events in the Hindu religious calendar.

"Equivalent to the Christian celebration of Christmas, the birth of Lord Rama signifies the birth of light and the victory of good over evil," he said.

"Lord Rama was born at a time when the earth was filled with demons and darkness.

"Upon the request of Dharti (Mother Earth) and Lord Brahma, Lord Rama was born to deliver all these darkness away as the saviour of mankind and earth."

Mr Prasad said Hindu schools around the country were closed yesterday as they marked the celebrations.

"The celebration of Ram Naumi normally takes eight days and today (yesterday) marks the end of this period. During the celebration of Ram Naumi, the faithful refrain from consuming meat and alcohol while some go on fasting to reflect on the birth of Lord Rama."