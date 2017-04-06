Ram Naumi ends with religious fervour

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Members of the Baal Sudhaar Ramayan Mandali sing along during the Ram Naumi celebrations at Kemode rd in Lautoka yesterday. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

EVERY year Hindus celebrate Ram Naumi — the birth of Lord Rama with devotions and fasting every day for eight days.

This year again the occasion was celebrated in Fiji and members of the Vusavusa Ramayan Mandali marked the end of the eight days devotion with prayers and offerings.

Vusavusa Ramayan Mandali is made up of 15 members from Viria West in Vatuwaqa and their devotion to mark the final day of Lord Rama's birthday yesterday was attended by more than 70 people.

Mandali secretary Avinesh Chand said they celebrated the occasion every year and their main message was peace and prosperity for members and those who were less fortunate.

"Our devotions were held every evening for the past nine days and we had about 70 to 80 people who attended the prayers every evening," said Mr Chand.

He said their message was for unity among people and well wishes for those people who were either sick or were facing any form of hardship in life.

The prayers ended yesterday.