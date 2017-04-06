Fiji Time: 5:36 PM on Thursday 6 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Poll body sets focus

Nasik Swami
Thursday, April 06, 2017

THE Electoral Commission has made it clear it would follow the law to deliver the 2018 General Election.

Commission chairman Suresh Chandra said the previous commission had made recommendations for changes, but the new commission would follow the law as it was and not as it should be.

"As per section 75 (2) of the Constitution, the Electoral Commission is responsible for the conduct of free and fair elections in accordance with written law governing elections and any other relevant law," Mr Chandra said.

He said the commission would follow the law.

"We acknowledge that the previous commission made recommendati­ons for changes, but, please allow me to make it clear that we will follow the law as it is and not as it should be.

Mr Chandra outlined the commission was open to complaints from stakeholders.

"The Electoral Commi­s­sion welcomes stakeho­l­d­er's correspondence. Pl­ease feel free to write to the Electoral Commission should you (stakeholders) need any clarification or direction. You (stakeholders) are welcome to exhaust the complaints and appeals provisions (section 17) of the Electoral Act to the fullest.

"However, I would like to categorically state that the Electoral Commission will consider with seriousness any correspondence it may receive. If we require, you must furnish the Electoral Commission with substance and facts within the time prescribed."

He said if required particulars were not received within the specified time, the commission reserved the right to dismiss the complaint immediately.

Report of the Electoral Commission for 2014 and the Report of the Multi-national Observer Group, had recommended changes for the next general election.

The recommendations contained in the 53-page MOG report highlighted the difficulties and frustrations faced by political parties, candidates, the media and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) during the last election.

The report had been referred to Parliament last year and the parliamentary standing committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights is scrutinising the reports.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65210.6331
JPY 54.345751.3457
GBP 0.38730.3793
EUR 0.45450.4425
NZD 0.70360.6706
AUD 0.64430.6193
USD 0.48730.4703

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 5th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Kurusiga clears air
  2. Bittersweet journey
  3. Committee questions $6.8m write-offs
  4. Osea to lead
  5. Bash claim
  6. $1.5m for campaign
  7. Grandmother tells of three-year wait for answers
  8. Prawn imports total $15m
  9. Writ for election
  10. 600 houses rebuilt

Top Stories this Week

  1. Lolohea further remanded Friday (31 Mar)
  2. CID officers search Times office Friday (31 Mar)
  3. Drowning victims laid to rest Friday (31 Mar)
  4. Farmer jailed for raping daughter Friday (31 Mar)
  5. Suva police stops brawl Friday (31 Mar)
  6. Village head Tuesday (04 Apr)
  7. SJSS MARIST break records Friday (31 Mar)
  8. Nurses 'can rejoin' Friday (31 Mar)
  9. Family of five hit with string of tragedies Friday (31 Mar)
  10. Rabuka: People need to progress Monday (03 Apr)