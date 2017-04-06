Poll body sets focus

/ Front page / News

THE Electoral Commission has made it clear it would follow the law to deliver the 2018 General Election.

Commission chairman Suresh Chandra said the previous commission had made recommendations for changes, but the new commission would follow the law as it was and not as it should be.

"As per section 75 (2) of the Constitution, the Electoral Commission is responsible for the conduct of free and fair elections in accordance with written law governing elections and any other relevant law," Mr Chandra said.

He said the commission would follow the law.

"We acknowledge that the previous commission made recommendati­ons for changes, but, please allow me to make it clear that we will follow the law as it is and not as it should be.

Mr Chandra outlined the commission was open to complaints from stakeholders.

"The Electoral Commi­s­sion welcomes stakeho­l­d­er's correspondence. Pl­ease feel free to write to the Electoral Commission should you (stakeholders) need any clarification or direction. You (stakeholders) are welcome to exhaust the complaints and appeals provisions (section 17) of the Electoral Act to the fullest.

"However, I would like to categorically state that the Electoral Commission will consider with seriousness any correspondence it may receive. If we require, you must furnish the Electoral Commission with substance and facts within the time prescribed."

He said if required particulars were not received within the specified time, the commission reserved the right to dismiss the complaint immediately.

Report of the Electoral Commission for 2014 and the Report of the Multi-national Observer Group, had recommended changes for the next general election.

The recommendations contained in the 53-page MOG report highlighted the difficulties and frustrations faced by political parties, candidates, the media and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) during the last election.

The report had been referred to Parliament last year and the parliamentary standing committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights is scrutinising the reports.