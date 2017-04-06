Fiji Time: 5:36 PM on Thursday 6 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Voter engagement

Nasik Swami
Thursday, April 06, 2017

THE Electoral Commission will be strategically pursuing voter engagement techniques so that the electorate is more active in next year's general election.

Commission chairman Suresh Chandra said the commission would soon finalise and publish a publications guideline for its decisions as well as various other publication requirements under the Electoral Act.

"The draft of the publications guideline will be circulated to stakeholders for comments," Mr Chandra said.

He said the commission would pursue numerous advances with the Fijian Elections Office so that all Fijians were informed about the election process.

"We will be strategically pursuing voter engagement techniques so that the electorate is more active in the next election.

"At this point I would like to congratulate the Fijian Elections Office (FEO) on its 3rd successful year of running and for all the accolades it has brought for Fiji.

"Indeed, the high number of achievements in these short three years demands applause and to this end I encourage the Supervisor of Elections and the FEO to pursue further heights."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65210.6331
JPY 54.345751.3457
GBP 0.38730.3793
EUR 0.45450.4425
NZD 0.70360.6706
AUD 0.64430.6193
USD 0.48730.4703

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 5th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Kurusiga clears air
  2. Bittersweet journey
  3. Committee questions $6.8m write-offs
  4. Osea to lead
  5. Bash claim
  6. $1.5m for campaign
  7. Grandmother tells of three-year wait for answers
  8. Prawn imports total $15m
  9. Writ for election
  10. 600 houses rebuilt

Top Stories this Week

  1. Lolohea further remanded Friday (31 Mar)
  2. CID officers search Times office Friday (31 Mar)
  3. Drowning victims laid to rest Friday (31 Mar)
  4. Farmer jailed for raping daughter Friday (31 Mar)
  5. Suva police stops brawl Friday (31 Mar)
  6. Village head Tuesday (04 Apr)
  7. SJSS MARIST break records Friday (31 Mar)
  8. Nurses 'can rejoin' Friday (31 Mar)
  9. Family of five hit with string of tragedies Friday (31 Mar)
  10. Rabuka: People need to progress Monday (03 Apr)