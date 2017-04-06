/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Electoral Commission chairman, Suresh Chandra. Picture: ATU RASEA

THE Electoral Commission will be strategically pursuing voter engagement techniques so that the electorate is more active in next year's general election.

Commission chairman Suresh Chandra said the commission would soon finalise and publish a publications guideline for its decisions as well as various other publication requirements under the Electoral Act.

"The draft of the publications guideline will be circulated to stakeholders for comments," Mr Chandra said.

He said the commission would pursue numerous advances with the Fijian Elections Office so that all Fijians were informed about the election process.

"We will be strategically pursuing voter engagement techniques so that the electorate is more active in the next election.

"At this point I would like to congratulate the Fijian Elections Office (FEO) on its 3rd successful year of running and for all the accolades it has brought for Fiji.

"Indeed, the high number of achievements in these short three years demands applause and to this end I encourage the Supervisor of Elections and the FEO to pursue further heights."