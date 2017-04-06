Police plan Suva school awareness

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Police Force will visit a prominent Suva school after alleged misconduct by their students against a student from a boarding school in Tailevu during the zone meet last Friday.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro earlier confirmed that a report was lodged at the Totogo Police Station and they were investigating the matter.

"What we will do is visit the school to speak to students because they couldn't identify anyone in particular," Ms Naisoro said.

"The bus was full, so we will address students on this issue and other concerns we have on the behaviour of students in general."

According to the mother of the victim, who spoke to this newspaper on condition of anonymity, two students were crossing the road when the bus filled with students of this particular Suva school peeped out of the bus and spat at them.

She said she was shocked and cried after the experience.

She said her concern was that the issue of bullying needed to be addressed now before the major athletics competition because this could lead to something bigger happening.

Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy earlier confirmed that students who would be involved in any brawls similar to an incident that happened at the zone meet last week would be seriously dealt with.

However, attempts to get further comments from him yesterday were unsuccessful when this edition went to press.