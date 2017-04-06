NZ team operates on kids

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The two New Zealand surgeon with local doctors and nurse with Rosalia Susu and son Sirilo Moceituba after the surgery at the CWM hospital yesterday.Picture ATU RASEA

A TEAM of pediatric surgeons from New Zealand is in Fiji conducting operations on children with serious health cases that otherwise could not have been performed locally.

The group has been at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital since last Saturday.

Pediatric surgeon at New Zealand's Starship Children's Hospital Dr Philip Morreau said Fiji was very well served by local doctors and nurses. However, he said, there was always room for improvement.

"We have conducted nine operations so far, including abdominal, chest cases and others which range from the newborn, so the congenital anomalies that children are born with to disorders that they acquire for one reason or another," he said.

"And then there are some other common conditions like hernias and appendicitis, which are more routine problems that children develop over time."

Pediatric surgeon at CWMH Dr Josese Turagava said having the team in the country not only helped them perform several useful cases, but it had been a form of upskilling and capacity building for the local team.

"To me the mentorship and skills transfer is very important because there are some cases we do every day and there are some cases that are rare," Dr Turagava said.

He acknowledged the Australian Government for funding the visits to Fiji.

Rosalia Susu, 23, brought her two-year-old son Sirilo Moceituba from Taveuni to be treated by the visiting team. Sirilo suffered from Hirs­c­h­sprung's disease si­nce bi­rth, a condition that aff­e­cted the large intestine (colon) and caused problems with passing stool.

"The past two years has been very challenging because we live quite far from the hospital, which we visited regularly because of my son's condition. I am thankful to the nurses, doctors and the Australian Government."