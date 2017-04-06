Fiji Time: 5:36 PM on Thursday 6 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

NZ team operates on kids

Alisi Vucago
Thursday, April 06, 2017

A TEAM of pediatric surgeons from New Zealand is in Fiji conducting operations on children with serious health cases that otherwise could not have been performed locally.

The group has been at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital since last Saturday.

Pediatric surgeon at New Zealand's Starship Children's Hospital Dr Philip Morreau said Fiji was very well served by local doctors and nurses. However, he said, there was always room for improvement.

"We have conducted nine operations so far, including abdominal, chest cases and others which range from the newborn, so the congenital anomalies that children are born with to disorders that they acquire for one reason or another," he said.

"And then there are some other common conditions like hernias and appendicitis, which are more routine problems that children develop over time."

Pediatric surgeon at CWMH Dr Josese Turagava said having the team in the country not only helped them perform several useful cases, but it had been a form of upskilling and capacity building for the local team.

"To me the mentorship and skills transfer is very important because there are some cases we do every day and there are some cases that are rare," Dr Turagava said.

He acknowledged the Australian Government for funding the visits to Fiji.

Rosalia Susu, 23, brought her two-year-old son Sirilo Moceituba from Taveuni to be treated by the visiting team. Sirilo suffered from Hirs­c­h­sprung's disease si­nce bi­rth, a condition that aff­e­cted the large intestine (colon) and caused problems with passing stool.

"The past two years has been very challenging because we live quite far from the hospital, which we visited regularly because of my son's condition. I am thankful to the nurses, doctors and the Australian Government."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65210.6331
JPY 54.345751.3457
GBP 0.38730.3793
EUR 0.45450.4425
NZD 0.70360.6706
AUD 0.64430.6193
USD 0.48730.4703

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 5th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Kurusiga clears air
  2. Bittersweet journey
  3. Committee questions $6.8m write-offs
  4. Osea to lead
  5. Bash claim
  6. $1.5m for campaign
  7. Grandmother tells of three-year wait for answers
  8. Prawn imports total $15m
  9. Writ for election
  10. 600 houses rebuilt

Top Stories this Week

  1. Lolohea further remanded Friday (31 Mar)
  2. CID officers search Times office Friday (31 Mar)
  3. Drowning victims laid to rest Friday (31 Mar)
  4. Farmer jailed for raping daughter Friday (31 Mar)
  5. Suva police stops brawl Friday (31 Mar)
  6. Village head Tuesday (04 Apr)
  7. SJSS MARIST break records Friday (31 Mar)
  8. Nurses 'can rejoin' Friday (31 Mar)
  9. Family of five hit with string of tragedies Friday (31 Mar)
  10. Rabuka: People need to progress Monday (03 Apr)