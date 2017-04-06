Query on gifts

/ Front page / News

ONE of the main concerns raised with the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) during its community awareness programs is the obligation of the public to give gifts to public officials when they visit them.

In her submission to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence yesterday, FICAC Senior State counsel Francis Puleiwai said this had been identified as one of the main concerns usually raised during their awareness programs.

She said FICAC always tried then and there to clarify the issue.

Meanwhile, the commission is looking at introducing an anti-corruption curriculum at school level.

Ms Puleiwai said this was part of the National Anti-Corruption curriculum.