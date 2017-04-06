Fiji Time: 5:35 PM on Thursday 6 April

Fiji Sixes helps duo

Aqela Susu
Thursday, April 06, 2017

TWO students with hearing impairment were confident that the assistance by The Fiji Times Fiji Sixes charity was a stepping stone to achieving their dream jobs in life.

Atunaisa Komaitoga, 5, dreams to one day become a fireman and l4-year-old Kelera Matamusuka hopes to one day work in a bank.

The two are currently attending the Gospel School for the Deaf at Samabula in Suva.

Through The Fiji Times Fiji Sixes charity, the two were able to get new school stationery, uniforms, and school bags and also had their hostel fees and school fees paid for.

Through a sign interpreter, an excited Kelera said she was thankful to The Fiji Times Fiji Sixes for enabling her to go to school and help her achieve her dream career goal.

"Thank you Fiji Sixes. Sometimes our parents can't provide this for us and they have bought it for us. It will help me a lot," she said through her sign interpreter.

Schoolteacher Felicity Ali said the two students were privileged to have been assisted through the charity.

Ms Ali said they were two of the school's brightest students.

"They are so happy that they have received this so that they can do their best in their school work too," Ms Ali said. "In school they are very good. They are coping well and they have developed a lot."

The two are currently sponsored by the charity.








