Female village leaders

THERE are women who are village heads in the Western Division.

This was confirmed by Ministry of iTaukei Affairs deputy secretary Saimoni Waibuta during village bylaws consultations in Nadi this week.

He said the ministry was happy to find out that villages were open to having women as village heads.

"There are marama ni koro (village headwomen) in the West and the ministry encourages these appointments," he said.

"If villagers feel that a woman can carry out the role of a village headman, then we will support that decision."

He said the proposed village bylaws allowed these types of appointments.

"With the bylaws we hope that more women are encouraged into carrying out the day to day operation of a village."