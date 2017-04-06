Call to install power plants

/ Front page / News

UNSCHEDULED power outages in the country over the past two weeks have impacted business operations in Lautoka City and affected the ability of some to file tax returns in time.

This was the view of Lautoka Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Pyara Singh.

He said last week's power outages resulted in many shops being forced to close early.

"It went on for close to five hours last Friday," he said.

"That can't be good for any business."

He said most businesses were also due to file tax returns at the end of last month, but had to delay their submissions because of the lack of electricity.

"It was the last day of a month so obviously most businesses would be filing their tax returns.

"This was a very important day and it happened on a Friday, this was when businesses were meant to be making money."

Mr Singh suggested backup generators be installed in all major urban centres.

"They should ensure that urban centres and especially the two major cities continue to run despite power issues linked to Monasavu.

"They can do that by having backup generators in all major central business districts.

"These power outages are affecting businesses and that means it affects the economy."

On Tuesday, a power outage which lasted more than two hours brought Lautoka City to a standstill.

Fiji Electricity Authority CEO Hasmukh Patel had said a lightning strike at 1.31pm on Monday affected its Wailoa to Vuda 132,000 volts transmission line, resulting in loss of power to the Western Division.

He said a second lightning struck on Tuesday at 2.18pm also affected supply for the region.

"Both the Western outages were due to lightning strike (transient fault) as there was no substantial damage and we were able to restore power supply without having the necessity to carry out any major repairs," Mr Patel said.