FRA works on Irish crossings

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image A view of Bukuya Village in the interior of Ba. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

FIJI Roads Authority chief executive officer John Hutchinson has confirmed repair works are in progress for damaged Irish crossings in Magodro, Ba.

During the National Development Plan consultations held at Bukuya Village last week, district representative Josateki Kuribua said damaged crossings at Nasivikoso and Nabarabara restricted movement, especially for students and the sick.

"This is a worry for us because our children use these crossings on a regular basis to go to school and we cannot have them at risk on a daily basis," he said.

For Nasivikoso, villagers are unable to access Keyasi Health Centre because the bridge that connects them to Navosa is damaged.

Those who are sick have complained about being turned away from the Bukuya Health Centre because of the Ministry of Health's zoning policy.

Mr Hutchinson said they were aware of the damage and assured repair works would be completed soon.